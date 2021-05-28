GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says they arrested a man after he allegedly abused his seven-week-old child.
Officers say that the suspect, Shawn Michael Slagle, was charged with Abuse/ To Inflict Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child.
According to officers, Slagle allegedly abused the seven-week-old by methods including striking and intentionally dropping the child.
