ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says a suspect was arrested on Friday after a woman he kidnapped escaped while he was sleeping.
Officers say that the suspect, Reshod Lamar Henderson, was arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a victim for three days. According to officers, his charges include.
- First-degree kidnapping
- Second-degree sex offense
- Second-degree rape
- Sexual servitude
According to officers, the victim escaped on May 13 and called 911.
This is the third time that this suspect has been arrested within the last year. We covered the first two incidents last year. Full coverage of those incidents can be found here:
- US Marshals arrest man wanted after woman was beaten, strangled in Asheville last month, police say | News | foxcarolina.com
- Asheville PD says anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive wanted for kidnapping, robbery
This situation is still developing, we will continue to update the story as more details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.