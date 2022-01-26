GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said they charged a suspect with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor for an incident that allegedly occurred around 20 years ago.
Officers said the victim met with investigators on January 4, 2022, and reported an incident that occurred sometime between 2001 and 2003. The victim said they were acquainted with the suspect and identified him as 65-year-old Ronnie Lee Bowens.
According to officers, the victim described the incident to officers, and they began investigating. After receiving her statement and obtaining other evidence of the crimes, officers charged Brown.
Brown was taken into custody and charged with the following, according to officers.
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (11-14 years of age)
- Exposure of Private Parts in a Lewd Manner
- Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person Under 18
