ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his teenage son Tuesday night, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Officers said they were sent to Thornehill Drive for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they met the victim, who told them he was assaulted by his teenage son.
According to officers, the man was covered in blood and had three cuts on his head. Officers added that the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers investigated the scene but were unable to find the man's son.
