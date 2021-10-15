GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers charged a male massage parlor employee after a woman told them she was sexually assaulted, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
Officers said the woman told them that she was inappropriately touched by the employee during a massage. Following an investigation, officers charged 51-year-old Lingcai Kong with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
