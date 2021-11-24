SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department announced that one person died following a crash on Wednesday at Phiffer Drive and Isom Street.
Officers said they responded to the intersection for a vehicle crash at around 2:45 p.m. According to officers, the crash involved a motorcycle and a commercial pick-up truck with a trailer attached to it.
According to officers, The commercial truck was traveling east on Isom street when they tried to turn left onto Boundary driver. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Isom Street and hit the truck's trailer as it turned left.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, but they later passed away from their injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.