GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said officers are working to identify two suspects who allegedly damaged Passerelle restaurant at Falls Park last night.
Officers said the two suspects caused over $1000 worth of damage by cutting sod, uprooting plants and flowers, damaging landscaping and breaking several planters.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
