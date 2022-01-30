ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another.
Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Spruce Hill Lane at around 3:38 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, they found two victims who had been shot multiple times.
Both victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment. However, one of them later passed away from their injuries. The other victim is still in serious condition at the hospital, according to officers.
Officers said they have a person of interest, but they cannot release any other details.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
