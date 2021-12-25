WEST PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The West Pelzer Police Department said they are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting on Christmas Day.
Officer said they responded to Holiday Street at around 3:47 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated by paramedics and then transported to a trauma center. According to officers, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
According to officers, the investigation is ongoing, but they expect to charge someone soon.
