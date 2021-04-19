GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Travelers Rest Police Department says they are responding to a motorcycle crash on Poinsett Highway in Greenville, SC.
According to officers, the wreck occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV. The motocycle rider is in serious condition and the two people in the SUV are fine.
The road is currently blocked so traffic backups may occur.
We will update this story as more details become available about the situation.
