FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department announced that they worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to seize over six pounds of drugs during a recent investigation.
Officers said the investigation began when they tried to pull over a vehicle near Beaver Street on Monday. Following a short chase, officers said the suspect stopped the car. The passenger inside was later identified as Michael Irvin Hughes.
A K9 officer was then brought to the scene, where he alerted that there were narcotics in the car. According to officers, they found the following items inside the vehicle.
- 616.44 Grams of methamphetamine
- 1 Walther P22 handgun
- 1 Walther P380 handgun
- 1 M&P Shield 9mm handgun
- 29.4 grams of (Psilocybin) “Mushrooms”
- 3 Dosage units of ecstasy
- A small amount of marijuana and THC products
- $7,004.20 US currency
According to officers, they soon learned that Hughes had large amounts of drugs stored at other locations. Officers said they then asked the Rutherford County Sheriff's office for assistance.
During their search of a house along Lark Lane, officers said they seized the following:
- 47.7 Grams of methamphetamine
- 3.8 Grams of methamphetamine
- 7.6 Grams of marijuana
- Multiple items of drug paraphernalia
Officers said they then searched a storage unit in Forest City where they located the following:
- 2,097.86 Grams of methamphetamine
- 1 Stolen bicycle
- Multiple Multi-Color Pills
- 1 Marlin .22 Cal rifle
- 1 German made .22 Cal revolver
During the joint investigation, officers seized 2,765.8 Grams (6.09 Pounds) of methamphetamine.
Following the investigation, Hughes was charged with the following:
- One count of traffick in methamphetamine
- One count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I
- Two counts of possession of schedule III
- One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- Five counts of possession of firearm by felon
- One count of possession of stolen property
- One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken into custody and given a $580,000 secured bond.
