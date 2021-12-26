GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are investigating after a woman discovered that her car had been shot this morning along Snow Street.
Officers said the shooting happened around this morning at 5:30 a.m., but they did not respond to the scene until a woman reported the incident at 12:15 p.m. According to officers, the woman stated that her car had been shot during the incident. No injuries were reported following the shooting, according to officers.
Officers are still investigating the incident, but no other information is known at this time.
