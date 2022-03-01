GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for Shelby McCravy, a 26-year-old missing woman.
Officers said McCravy was last seen at around 6:14 p.m. at Cabelas on Woodruff Road. She was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a multicolored backpack. According to officers, McCravy is autistic
Anyone with information on McCravy is asked to call 864-271-5333.
