GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers in Greenville are searching for 49-year-old Cynthia Allen, a missing Upstate woman.
According to Officers, Allen's family said she has not been seen or heard from since September 2021. They added that Allen lives off Pelham Road and drives a green 1997 Buick Century.
Anyone with information regarding Allen is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.
