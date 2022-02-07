LAURENS SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens Police Department said a suspect was charged for allegedly robbing a local Dollar General on Sunday night.
Officers said they responded to the store at around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers that when the cashier had opened the cash drawer, the suspect had allegedly reached across the counter and forcefully grabbed the cash. According to officers, witnesses were also able to give them a description of the suspect and his vehicle.
Soon after sending out the information to other officers, the suspect's car was spotted nearby. Officers said they then stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. They added that they were also able to recover the stolen cash.
The suspect was later identified as Nickie Tanner from Laurens. Tenner was charged with Strong Arm Robbery and was booked into the Johnson Detention Center.
LAURENS SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens Police Department said a suspect was charged for allegedly robbing a local Dollar General on Sunday night.
Officers said they responded to the store at around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers that when the cashier had opened the cash drawer, the suspect had allegedly reached across the counter and forcefully grabbed the cash. According to officers, witnesses were also able to give them a description of the suspect and his vehicle.
Soon after sending out the information to other officers, the suspect's car was spotted nearby. Officers said they then stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. They added that they were also able to recover the stolen cash.
The suspect was later identified as Nickie Tanner from Laurens. Tenner was charged with Strong Arm Robbery and was booked into the Johnson Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.