ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged after he allegedly stole nearly 50 pounds of hemp products from a business on Haywood Road.
Officers said they responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday for a breaking and entering incident in progress. When they arrived, they saw the suspect exiting the business. According to officers, they took the suspect into custody and identified him as 41-year-old Kevin Bean.
According to officers, they recovered 47 pounds of CBD flower that Bean had allegedly stashed in a nearby trashcan.
Bean was charged with the following, according to officers.
- Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering
- Two counts of Larceny after Breaking and Entering
- Resisting, Delaying or Obstructing an Officer
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Injury to Personal Property
Officers said Bean was also charged with seven arrest warrants that included; Felony Probation Violation, four counts of Larceny, Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering and Possession of Stolen Goods.
Bean was taken to the Detention Center and his bond was set at $23,000.
