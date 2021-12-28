GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a suspect allegedly robbed a Family Dollar along Pendleton Street on Tuesday night.
Officers said they responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that the suspect had pulled out a handgun and demanded money from store employees. After receiving the money, officers said the suspect left the store and carjacked an Lyft driver in the parking lot.
According to officers, they soon found the vehicle abandoned at Anderson Street and Blackwood Street. However, they were unable to locate the suspect.
No one was injured during the incident, according to officers.
