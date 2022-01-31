SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department said officers charged a suspect in connection to a recent armed robbery.
Officers said they responded to a Walgreens along W O. Ezell Boulevard on Sunday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect had entered the store at around 9:52 a.m., pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then placed the cash in a gym bag and fled the area in a green four-door Ford Taurus.
Officers searched the are area but were unable to find the suspect. However, they later saw her driving along W. Saint John Street at around 1:15 p.m. Officers said they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody.
Officers identified the suspect as Cathy Montgomery. She was charged with Pointing/ Presenting Firearm and Armed Robbery, according to officers.
