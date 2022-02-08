ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announced that two suspects accused of robbing another person at gunpoint were recently charged.
Officers said they began investigating the incident soon after it occurred on January 14, 2022. Officers later identified the suspects as 37-year-old Fredderick Grant and 23-year-old Ariel Martz.
Grant was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Martz was charged with Aid and Abet Armed Robbery. According to officers, both suspects were located by the Newton Police Department on February 4 and transported to the Catawba County Jail.
According to officers, Grant was released on a $35,000 bond, and Martz was released on a $10,000 bond.
