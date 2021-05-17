SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department says they have received information about a possible telephone scam where scammers claim to be an investigator with the department.
Officers say that the scammer told people that his name was Investigator Steadman and advised them that a warrant had been issued for their arrest. The scammer then said they needed to pay a sum of money, according to officers.
According to people who received the call, the scammer's phone number appeared on caller ID as a number from the Spartanburg Police Department.
Officers say they will never attempt to collect fines over the phone, and no governmental agency or legitimate business will request people to pay a financial obligation using gift cards.
Citizens should not give any personal information over the telephone, according to officers. They add that this includes social security numbers, date of birth, ID numbers, or credit card information.
The Spartanburg Police Department asks anyone who received this call to contact them at 864-596-2035. Information about this scam can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.