GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Emergency officials are responding to a crash involving a train on Donkle Road near Rutherford Road in Greenville County.
Rutherford Road is shut down due to the incident.
Firefighters, EMS, Highway Patrol and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are on scene.
According to a law enforcement official, an 18-wheeler was struck by a train. Witnesses reported hearing a sound like an explosion when the wreck occurred, the official said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the incident occurred when the truck was attempting to cross the train track and was subsequently struck by a passing train.
According to highway patrol, the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no other injuries have been reported.
FOX Carolina crews on scene observed what appeared to be column of black smoke near the scene of the incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
