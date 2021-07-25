FILE - In this June 26, 2014 file photo, Robert "Bob" Moses, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) project director in 1964, discusses the importance of Freedom Summer 1964 during the 50th Anniversary conference at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss. Moses, a civil rights activist who endured beatings and jail while leading Black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla. He was 86. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)