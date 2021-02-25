DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Byrnes High School confirmed a knife and two guns were found in a student's car on Thursday.
Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg District Five said school administration began investigating when they were notified of an unregistered vehicle in the student parking lot. When officials went outside to inspect the car, they saw a knife on the floorboard and called in the school resource officer.
Robinette said the SRO searched the car and found two guns in the vehicle in addition to the knife.
The student was taken into custody and Duncan police are investigating to determine if charges will be filed, Robinette said.
Robinette said there was no threat to anyone on campus and the campus was not placed on lockdown at any point during the investigation. All parents were notified after the incident.
