GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane bound for Daytona Beach, Florida, has crashed after takeoff from a north Georgia airport, killing all three people aboard.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 182 crashed about two miles northeast of an airport in Gainesville, Georgia.
FAA spokeswoman Emma Duncan said in a statement that the plane came down about 6:50 p.m., shortly after takeoff.
Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zach Brackett told media outlets three people on board — all adults — were killed. The identities of the dead were not immediately released.
The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
