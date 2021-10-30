NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a collision between an Amtrak train and an SUV at a South Carolina rail crossing has left three people dead in the passenger vehicle. Amtrak says there were no injuries Saturday among the nearly 500 passengers and crew aboard Amtrak's Auto Train 53, which was traveling from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida. The North Charleston Fire Department said the SUV was heavily damaged in Saturday's pre-dawn collision. A fourth person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital. An Amtrak spokeswoman says the train was delayed several hours but resumed its trip Saturday morning, carrying 474 passengers.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.