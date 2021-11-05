PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico (AP) — The shooting of two suspected drug dealers at a resort on Mexico's Caribbean coast is part of a fight among about a dozen gangs to carve up the lucrative drug market. The chief prosecutor of the coastal state of Quintana Roo said Friday that two main gangs are fighting for control of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun. Thursday's shooting in Puerto Morelos occured just yards from luxury hotels. But as many as10 gangs are fighting over street-level drug sales in Tulum, a beach town further south. A California woman and a German tourist were killed in the crossfire of a gang shootout there two weeks ago.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.