GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - All Virginia College campuses across the country are closing, the president of the Greenville Campus told FOX Carolina on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina obtained a memo sent from CEO Stu Reed to faculty members on Wednesday, advising them of the decision.
The memo states that ACICS suspended Virginia College’s accreditation and that the Department of Education added requirements that made operating the campuses “more challenging." The "uncertainty" of these requirements resulted in the college being unable "to acquire additional capital" that would keep the schools in operation.
“It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools effective with the completion of the current module or term for most students,” the memo states.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Virginia College for additional details and are awaiting a response.
Officials said the last day of classes at the Greenville campus will be Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.