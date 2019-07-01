Allegiant now offering direct flights between Asheville and Denver

An Allegiant Air flight. (Source: Wikipedia/Aldo Bidini)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville Regional Airport Emergency Services said an Allegiant flight reporting hydraulic issues made a safe emergency landing at the airport Monday afternoon.

Officials confirmed the plane landed safely and said the aircraft would be inspected before taking off again.

There is no word yet on the flight number or where the plane was heading.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Allegiant and a spokesperson for Asheville Regional to get more information.

No other details were immediately available.

