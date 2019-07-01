ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville Regional Airport Emergency Services said an Allegiant flight reporting hydraulic issues made a safe emergency landing at the airport Monday afternoon.
Officials confirmed the plane landed safely and said the aircraft would be inspected before taking off again.
There is no word yet on the flight number or where the plane was heading.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Allegiant and a spokesperson for Asheville Regional to get more information.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.