PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County Emergency Management Director Pierce Womack said three buildings in Pickens County were struck by lightning Thursday morning.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
The most recent lightning strike caused a fire to an outbuilding on Allgood Bridge Road in Pickens.
Additionally, Womack said a building on Ford Road in Central was hit by lightning and another on Billy Aiken Drive in Pickens. Womack did not know if these were houses, outbuildings, or other structures.
Additionally, 25 roads were closed throughout Pickens County due to weather-related issues and crews rescued at least one driver from floodwater.
MORE NEWS: Driver rescued from flooding in Pickens County, dozens of roads closed due to weather issues, official says
