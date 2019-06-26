ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Buncombe County Emergency Management said one person has died after a a small plane crashed into a field Wednesday morning in the Cane Creek area.
Deputies said a 911 call came in around 10:45 a.m. that a plane had crashed.
First responders then located the downed single-engine plane in an area off Lower Brush Creek Road.
Lower Brush Creek Road was closed to traffic.
The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board the Rans S-6 Coyote II light sport aircraft. It crashed in a cornfield one mile northeast of Six Oaks Airport in Asheville.
Emergency Management Director Jerry VeHaun confirmed one fatality in the crash. He did not know the condition of the other person aboard.
No other details were immediately available.
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.
MORE NEWS - Greenwood Police: Woman charged with arson after burning her boyfriend's clothes and part of her home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.