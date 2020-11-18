ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sgt. JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said a dozen illegal gambling machines seized following a fire in Anderson County from Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Foster, the Homeland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip of businesses on East Shockley Ferry Road. While there crews observed 12 gambling machines and called the ASCO.
Sgt. Foster said the ACSO received a search warrant and seized all 12 machines that were deemed illegal by a Judge.
Sgt. Foster said the investigation is still ongoing.
