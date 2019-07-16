PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Emergency responders in Pickens County said a woman was airlifted after crashing into a vacant business Tuesday evening.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Moorefield Memorial Highway near US 178.
Responders said the driver was airlifted to the hospital. Her condition was not know.
No one was inside the building that was struck.
