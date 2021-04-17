SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday night, the Simpsonville Police Department responded to a crash involving a train and vehicle.
According to a news release, a vehicle was hit by a train at the intersection of West College and North East Main Streets. No one was injured.
Campbell said the driver of the vehicle that was hit was the only occupant and was cited for illegal stop and start on the train tracks.
Campbell mentioned that the train was not derailed.
