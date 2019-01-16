GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County councilman confirmed Wednesday that Tim Gault, the director of EMS for Greenville County, filed for retirement.
The councilman said he was not given a specific reason for Gault's retirement. He has been with Greenville County EMS since 1991.
The development comes three days after an anonymous petition was created on Change.org, calling for a vote of no confidence in the administration for Greenville County EMS.
The petition, which has received more than 700 signatures, claims ambulance response times are too long, sometimes up to 20 minutes, and sometimes there is a lack of any ambulances available. It also claims there is a "disregard of the safety, health and well being" of employees and cites a 'toxic' culture in the department.
Rick Roberts, chairman of the Greenville County Council's Public Safety Department, says there isn't enough money being budgeted for EMS and it's being felt by the community. Roberts said he will appeal to council as they work to pass a two-year budget to increase funding for EMS and the Sheriff's Office.
FOX Carolina asked the county for a breakdown of ambulance response times and received the following averages:
- 2015: 60,634 CALLS, 8:35 RESPONSE
- 2016: 65,917 CALLS, 9:06 RESPONSE
- 2017: 67,054 CALLS, 9:29 RESPONSE
- 2018: 51,245 CALLS, 9:22 RESPONSE (first 9 months)
Greenville County Governmental Affairs Coordinator Bob Mihalic said over the last five years, the county has added 10 new ambulances, 5 new crews and replaced 7 old ambulances with newer ones.
FOX Carolina has not been able to identify the person who started the petition for comment.
