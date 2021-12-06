GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood District 50 announced that Westview Middle School went into a lockout on Monday after a student threatened the school.
Officials said the school's administration received a report that a student in another school district was making threats towards the school. According to officials, the school's administration immediately contacted law enforcement and district officials. They also placed the school on a lockout. Law enforcement then worked with the school's administration to investigate the report.
According to officials, the student who made the threat was identified and placed into police custody.
The lockout at the school was lifted, but there will be law enforcement on campus tomorrow as a precaution.
