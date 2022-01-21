MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Marion man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for production of child sex abuse overseas, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.
According to filed court documents, law enforcement became aware of Jacob Daylen Ross, 47, involvement in online sexual exploration of children overseas in June 2020.
We're told trial evidence showed Ross paying for individuals abroad in exchange for livestream videos of children being sexually abused. Ross used WhatsApp messenger to communicate with a woman in the Philippines on multiple occasions and paid the woman to sexually abuse her own young children while Ross watched a livestream video of the abuse.
Officials said images of child pornography, which were screenshots taken during a livestream video chat, were found on Ross' cellphone during a forensics analysis.
Ross was convicted in March 2021 of five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography by a federal jury. On Jan. 21, 2022, Ross was sentenced to 660 months in prison.
The USDOJ is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
