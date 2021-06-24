SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the coroner confirmed that a man shot and killed by deputies on Wednesday night was wanted in Spartanburg County for attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2020.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 5 p.m. on June 23, Greenville County deputies responded to Montague Road to serve 40-year-old Earl Fitzgerald Hunter warrants.

Officials confirmed Thursday morning that the warrants being served Wednesday night were for attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies said on Dec. 20, 2020, Hunter stole his ex-girlfriend's phone and vehicle after shooting her numerous times. Deputies were not able to locate Hunter after the shooting.

While attempting to serve the warrants on Wednesday, Hunter hid from officials, was armed during the incident. He was later shot by deputies and pronounced dead on scene.

MORE NEWS: Police arrest man, woman after child found under the influence of narcotics