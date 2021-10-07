ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person trapped in flooded waters in Anderson County has been rescued by Hopewell Fire Department and is safe, according to officials.
Rain in Anderson County is causing flooding in the area, specifically on Scotts Bridge Road.
The department says they received a call just after 6 a.m. for a man who was initially in his vehicle on Scotts Bridge Road when they became trapped. The man was able to get out of the vehicle but then got stuck in the flooded water and was holding on to a tree when rescuers arrived.
Ryan Herring with Anderson said upon arrival, it was dark and almost impossible to see the man. They could only locate him when he yelled out for help.
After a little more than an hour of trying to recue the man, officials said they were able to successful get to him by boat and he is now safe. No medical attention was needed.
Crews want to remind anyone who may run into flooding that it is best to "turn around, don't drown".
