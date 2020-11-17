GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenwood City Councilman Matthew Miller and former police major Urban Mitchell will face off for the City Council Ward 5 seat.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration office said polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.
The Voter Registration office said voters will need to bring a photo ID to cast a ballot. The acceptable forms of photo ID are a voter registration card with photo, driver’s license, state ID card issued by the DMV, military ID issued by the federal government, passport or concealed weapons permit.
The office also said all absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113 no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.
You can find the results of the runoff here.
More news: Police: Man arrested after chase in Greenville was driving stolen SUV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.