GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County spokesman said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and SC DNR are investigating a vandalism to the Poinsett Bridge.
The bridge is the centerpiece of the 120 acre Poinsett Bridge Heritage preserve owned by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and maintained by Greenville County Rec, according the Greenville County Rec website.
The bridge, built in 1820, is believed to be the oldest surviving bridge in the state.
County spokesman Bob Mihalic said Monday the vandalism is believed to have been done last week. He said DNR will be in charge of removing the vandalism painted on the bridge.
“They have a product that can take the paint off while doing little damage to the historic structure,” Mihalic said.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the sheriff’s office and DNR for additional details.
