MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Macon County Emergency Services said Fire Captain Terry Rholetter was injured while battling a wildfire on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Officials said Rholetter responded with other crews to a wildfire near Mountainside Road and Big Ridge Road at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. He was installing a fire control line when the flames overran his position. According to officials, Rholetter was then transported to the burn center in Augusta, GA, for treatment.
Rholetter serves as a Fire Captain for Macon County Fire Services and the Chief of Otto Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Otto Volunteer Fire and Rescue released a statement regarding the situation on Sunday.
Officials said an injury review was initiated to help document the incident and help prevent a similar situation in the future.
