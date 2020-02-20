NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at Greenwood District 52 said the Ninety-Six High School principal ordered the school and the middle school to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, ahead of the early dismissal.
Both schools will dismiss at 2:20 p.m., officials said.
The school district said the early dismissal is due to this situation and not weather.
District 52 elementary schools are also dismissing at 2 p.m.
The school district said they sent out an automated call to parents that said there was a bomb threat, schools were dismissing early and Ninety Six police were investigating.
We have reached out to police for more information
