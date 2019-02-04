Clemson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An off-campus student apartment complex in Clemson has been deemed safe after it was evacuated, the City of Clemson said Monday.
Student living apartments 114 Earle were evacuated after a combination of a lack of functional sewer-lines and concerns over the structural integrity of the building.
According to Todd Steadman, the director of planning and codes for the city of Clemson, after staff inspections, discussions, and after receiving a letter from a licensed engineer specializing in multi-family structures, they have deemed the building safe for habitation.
The only tenants who have been displaced are those on the first floor. City officials say this is due to a substantial crack in the floor.
The City of Clemson told media that in order to determine the source of the crack, the concrete will need to be broken up, to access sewer lines and to perform a soil analysis.
