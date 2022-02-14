SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The owner of two Upstate assisted living facilities has been charged with exploiting vulnerable adults and breach of trust.
The Attorney General's Office said Darryl Mast, the owner of Oakridge Community Care Home #1 and #2 in Inman, was arrested Monday.
Mast is accused of stealing a Social Security check from a vulnerable adult at one of the homes and using the money for personal purchases, including buying a car, the attorney general said. The check was worth $66,110.
Officials also say Mast put a resident at one of the homes to work, "placing the victim at a substantial risk of causing physical or mental injury to himself and other residents."
On two occasions in 2021, the Attorney General says Mast left residents without care or supervision. An investigation revealed that local law enforcement responded to Oakridge Community Care Home #2 twice due to an imminent threat of harm to the residents.
According to arrest warrants, body cam footage was used as part of the evidence to charge him.
Mast is charged with 10 counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust.
DSS and DHEC are coordinating care for the residents of the assisted living facilities.
