COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s Director of Safety, Transportation and Telecommunications, Tom Allen, released a statement on ridesharing safety tips after police said a University of South Carolina student was killed after she got into a car she mistook as her Uber ride.
Police said 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was trying to find an Uber ride she had ordered in Columbia’s Five Points area when she got into Nathaniel David Rowland’s car. Her body was later found in a rural area 70 miles away.
Rowland has since been charged with kidnapping and murder.
Allen’s statement said rideshare users should always look for the rideshare provider company’s logo on the windshield. If the vehicle doesn’t have the logo in place, don’t get in.
Also, rideshare users should receive information such as the make, model, and license plate of their driver’s car. Confirm this information matches before entering a vehicle.
Rideshare users should also receive the driver’s name. Verify the name and quiz the driver on the destination before entering, Allen said.
During the ride, Allen said riders should play close attention to surroundings and question any deviations from the route or destination.
Rideshare users are also encouraged not to tip drivers with cash. It’s illegal to do so. Instead, Allen recommends using the tip feature on the provider’s app.
