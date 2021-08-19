GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Search and rescue teams are working to rescue an injured hiker and two others in the Raven Cliff Falls area just above Caesar's Head, according to The Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Jimmy Jones with Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue said a call came in just after 6 p.m. Thursday for a hiker that allegedly fell down a ravine and injured themselves.
Jones said teams were sent into the woods and able to locate the hiker and two companions in a very steep ravine cliff. However, due to the darkness, crews were unable to rescue the hikers Thursday night.
Due to the remoteness of the area, the South Carolina High Angle Rescue Team (SC HART) have been called to complete a hoist operation with their helicopter. The helicopter is expected to arrive Friday morning.
This is all the information that we received at this time.
Stay tuned for further updates.
