SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the city of Simpsonville said a downtown salon was a total loss after a Thursday morning fire.
The fire broke out in the back of the Me Salon & Day Spa building in the shopping center at the clock tower on Main Street.
Simpsonville Community Relations Specialist Justin Campbell said the City was
saddened by the damage to the salon and grateful there were no injuries.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to those whom the fire has impacted,”
Campbell said in a news release. “The City wants to recognize the Fountain Inn, Mauldin and Simpsonville firefighters for preventing the fire from spreading and doing even more damage or causing injury. We cannot thank them enough for their daily service.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Campbell said the businesses surrounding the salon have reopened
