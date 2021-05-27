Rail Yard Shooting California

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo stops to view a makeshift memorial for the rail yard shooting victims in front of City Hall in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Biden administration official says a man accused of killing nine people at a California rail yard spoke of hating his workplace while he was detained by U.S. customs officers after a 2016 trip to the Philippines. A sheriff also told The Associated Press on Thursday that the shooter appeared to target some of the victims. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says the gunman told at least one person: “I’m not going to shoot you” at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose. He then shot other people Wednesday before killing himself as deputies closed in.

