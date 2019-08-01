GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for Greenville County said the two surviving dogs that ran from the scene of a wreck involving a suspect in a shooting have been returned to the family.
According to deputies, the crash happened along Edwards Road Tuesday morning. Deputies said the man driving the car, Jordan Bryan, is the suspect in a shooting earlier that morning at Bucks Racks & Ribs.
Bryan's family said three dogs were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
One of the dogs died at the scene.
Two others, Jefe and Baby, ran off.
On Thursday, Greenville County spokesman Bob Mihalic confirmed the two surviving dogs had been returned to the family.
Mihalic said Animal Control picked up one of the dogs, which was injured, and taken to the vet for overnight care before the dog was brought to animal control. A citizen found the second dog and brought it to Animal Control.
Mihalic said the family picked up the dogs on Wednesday.
