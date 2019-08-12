BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Testing shows the level of lead in the city of Belton’s drinking water is still elevated but lower than when elevated levels were first detected in 2018 and efforts are being made to further reduce the amount of lead and copper in the water supply, according to the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority.
Mitch Ellenburg, General Manager of Belton-Honea Path Water Authority said lead and copper sampling for the period January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 revealed a decrease the lead in the drinking water from the initial high amounts found in 2018. The 2019 90th percentile value is 0.033 mg/L which is a decrease from the 2018 value of 0.058 mg/L.
“The City of Belton sampled 40 houses in June 2019 for lead and copper per South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (SCDHEC) instructions,” Ellenburg said. “The city found elevated levels of lead in six of the 40 houses sampled in the monitoring period. Belton purchases their drinking water from the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority and does not provide additional treatment of the drinking water. The city is working with the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority to address this lead action level exceedance.”
Ellenburg said Belton will continue sampling the lead and copper in the drinking water every six months until the 90th percentile value for lead is less than the U.S. EPA’s action level of 0.015 mg/L.
The Belton-Honea Path Water Authority began feeding an anti-corrosion additive called orthophosphate to the drinking water in early February 2019 under a pilot study approved by SCDHEC.
“Orthophosphate is a simple water additive which forms a protective coating of insoluble mineral scale on the inside of service lines and household plumbing,” Ellenburg said. “The coating serves as a liner that keeps corrosion elements in water from dissolving some of the metal into the drinking water. As a result, lead and copper levels in the water are lowered.”
Ellenburg said the water authority also increased the pH of the drinking water in mid-March, which he said makes the water less corrosive to household plumbing.
“As the long-term solution continues to reduce lead levels, it is important to note that lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing,” Ellenburg said. “In order orthophosphate to work, it must be able to move through customers’ homes to create the protective coating of their pipes.”
Ellenburg also offered these tips on how residents can reduce their potential exposure:
- When water has been sitting for several hours – for example, overnight – one can minimize the potential for lead exposure by running your water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Cold water should also be used for the preparation of baby formula.
- Customers can also identify if their plumbing fixtures contain lead and replace them, if necessary. Brass faucets, fittings, and valves, including those advertised as “lead-free”, may contribute lead to drinking water. The law currently allows end-use fixtures, such as faucets, with wetted surfaces containing a maximum weighted average of 0.25% lead to be labeled as “lead-free”. NOTE: Prior to January 4, 2014, fixtures could contain up to 8% lead and be labeled as “lead-free”. Visit the NSF web site at www.nsf.org to learn more about lead-containing plumbing fixtures.
- If you are concerned about lead in your drinking water, you may wish to have your water tested. Additional information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.”
PREVIOUSLY - DHEC reviewing documentation from Belton after issuing notice of violation concerning public education about lead in drinking water
